Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 26th

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 25th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.0 %

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 16,080,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

