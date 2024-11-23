Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,080 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $119,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $417.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $421.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

