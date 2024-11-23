Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,557 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $395,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $186.33.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.