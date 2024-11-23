Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 142,761 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,767,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

