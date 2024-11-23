Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,694 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $357,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 394.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after acquiring an additional 452,728 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 1.9 %

ADSK opened at $321.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.