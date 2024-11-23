Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,210 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $148,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,380,000 after purchasing an additional 306,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.83 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

