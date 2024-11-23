Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 283,540 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,540 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $220,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.55.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $210.96 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.