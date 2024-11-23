Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $98.36 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $98,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CONMED by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

