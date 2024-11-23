Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $83.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678,028 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $83,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $33.03.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

