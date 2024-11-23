Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $133.61 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,413,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,726 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $133,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 218.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 169.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 94.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,395. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098 over the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

