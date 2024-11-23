Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $119.37 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 803,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $119,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 148,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 418,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after buying an additional 77,689 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 76,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

