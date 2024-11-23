Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453,262 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $186,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Toast by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 13.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 314,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,476,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $960,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,823.76. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,536 shares of company stock valued at $43,997,467 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

