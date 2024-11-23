Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 923,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Everest Group comprises about 2.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $362,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everest Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $389.00 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.64 and a 200-day moving average of $380.71.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.10.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

