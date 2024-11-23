Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,118 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $70,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 40.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

