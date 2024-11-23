Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $57,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Phreesia by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1,407.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $29.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $25,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,204.73. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $58,387.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,228 shares in the company, valued at $569,609.76. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,226. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

