CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf K. Malik Sells 7,000 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $91.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

