Certified Advisory Corp Has $10.39 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $66.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

