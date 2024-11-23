Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 29,386 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

