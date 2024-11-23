Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 2,934 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 946.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 169,195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,040 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

