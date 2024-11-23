Cerity Partners LLC Has $101.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,262 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

