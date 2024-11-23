Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE CLS opened at C$124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$35.13 and a 1-year high of C$130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.94, for a total transaction of C$2,104,847.21. Also, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. Insiders sold a total of 228,600 shares of company stock worth $23,295,294 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.