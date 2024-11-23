Canopy Partners LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $420,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Accenture by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $358.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.98.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $1,096,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062.20. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,945,801.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,909.16. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

