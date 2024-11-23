Canopy Partners LLC Buys 78 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.7% of Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,991 shares of company stock valued at $43,333,238. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.37.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $342.12 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

