Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 311,058 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

