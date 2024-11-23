Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 565 ($7.08) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 346.30 ($4.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

About B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,722.05). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.