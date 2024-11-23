Camden National Bank Has $12.86 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE V opened at $309.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.33. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $251.61 and a one year high of $312.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

