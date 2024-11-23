Camden National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $420.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.31 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.