Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Head to Head Comparison

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Republic Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Republic Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 20.65% 10.79% 1.52% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $427.52 million 3.53 $90.37 million $5.26 14.76 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Brunswick Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

