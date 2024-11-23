Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells $70,575.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director James S. Johnson sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,690. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 70,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 272,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.