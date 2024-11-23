Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 161,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,026,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BRZE

Braze Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $228,502.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,787.88. This represents a 3.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $5,714,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth $971,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at $3,479,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.