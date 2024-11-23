BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.92). Approximately 9,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.96).

The company has a market cap of £31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

