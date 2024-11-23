BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$0.75

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.46. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.1030303 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

