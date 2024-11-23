BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$0.75

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.1030303 EPS for the current year.
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.