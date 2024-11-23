Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackhawk Bancorp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.