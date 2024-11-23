BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.21) to GBX 2,100 ($26.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($33.97).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,077 ($26.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,745.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,941.10 ($24.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($33.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,189.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,495.80%.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.