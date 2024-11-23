Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,320 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,988,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $443.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $352.78 and a 52-week high of $444.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

