Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,008 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 283.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,637,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $633,469,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $572,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 120.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after acquiring an additional 267,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $565.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.36.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

