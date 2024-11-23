Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 126.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $855,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $1,568,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.5 %

PLNT opened at $101.56 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $101.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In related news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

