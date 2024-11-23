Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 324.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $48.21 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.