Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 18,089 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 129,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,039,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

