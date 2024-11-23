Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares changing hands.
Atlas Mara Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £109,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.07.
Atlas Mara Company Profile
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
