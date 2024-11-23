Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $31.15. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 2,240 shares changing hands.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWS Free Report ) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 20.27% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

