Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $31.15. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 2,240 shares changing hands.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
