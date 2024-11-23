American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 1,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

American Oncology Network Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Get American Oncology Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Oncology Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.