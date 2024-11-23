Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.07 ($18.82) and traded as high as €22.23 ($23.16). Alstom shares last traded at €21.27 ($22.16), with a volume of 1,347,704 shares.
Alstom Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.10.
About Alstom
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
