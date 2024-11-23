Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.88. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 30,992 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$232.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14.
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
