Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,486 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

