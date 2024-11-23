Alesco Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

