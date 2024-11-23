Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance

AIPUY stock remained flat at $17.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.