Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance
AIPUY stock remained flat at $17.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.35.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airports of Thailand Public
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.