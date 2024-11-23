AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.20. 2,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 121,743 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 151,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

