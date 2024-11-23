Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy Rating

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $271.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,567.50. This represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.