676,981 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 676,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

